Mutfwang denies defecting to APC

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has distanced himself from rumours making the rounds that he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, described the claim as the handiwork of mischief makers and agents of division.

According to the statement, the mischief makers are aimed at misleading the public about his political allegiance and unwavering commitment to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“The Governor specifically condemned the doctored content being circulated, which falsely depicted his image alongside APC governors, purportedly preparing to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Edo State.

“The fabrication was a deliberate ploy to create confusion and cast doubt on his loyalty to the PDP. Governor Mutfwang has reiterated his steadfast dedication to serving the people of Plateau State under the PDP, the platform through which he earned the people’s mandate.

“Mutfwang has categorically stated that he has never contemplated leaving the PDP for any other political party, and also reassured PDP members in Plateau State and the North Central Zone that consultations with critical stakeholders are ongoing to resolve lingering issues affecting the party in the zone.

“Highlighting the success of the recent PDP Governors’ meeting hosted in Plateau State, the Governor has emphasized that it reflected the principles of equity, justice, and fairness envisioned by the party’s founding fathers,” the statement partly read.

However, the statement further reaffirmed Mutfwang’s commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the collective interest of Plateau State’s development.

Recalled that some months back, the North Central APC forum led by Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga has been wooing the governor to defect to the APC.

And this was heightened during the recent Edo State governorship election where the governor, Mutfwang’s, picture was seen among that of other APC governors during the election campaign.