mutfwang, coas, others pay final respect to jeremiah useni

Plateau State governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, and other prominent dignitaries, honoured the late Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni with a final tribute.

Useni, who passed away on January 23, 2025, was laid to rest in his hometown of Langtang, Plateau State.

During the funeral service at COCIN RCC Langtang, Governor Mutfwang described the late general as a beacon of hope and generosity and urged people to emulate his values.

He called on citizens to uphold unity, peace and progress-qualities that defined Useni’s life.

Reflecting on his legacy, Mutfwang commended the late general’s unwavering commitment to national unity, stability, and Plateau State’s development.

He acknowledged that despite human imperfections, Useni exemplified reconciliation and forgiveness in his later years.

Representing the Chief of Army Staff, Major General EF Oyinlola, General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN highlighted Useni’s exemplary character, fatherly nature, and dedication to public service both during and after his military career.

Major General Oyinlola also recalled Useni’s impactful leadership as the military administrator of the former Bendel State, where he spearheaded significant advancements in infrastructure, education, and social development.

Dignitaries in attendance described the deceased as a man of good character whose legacy continues to remain relevant in the state and the country at large.