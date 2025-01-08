MUSWEN lauds NAHCON for appointing Alidu Shutti acting-sec

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), the umbrella body for all Muslim communities/councils and all Muslim organisations in the six South West states has commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for appointing Alhaji Alidu Shutti as its acting secretary.
A statement by its president, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, said Shutti‘s appointment brings his experience in running hajj operations, which he garnered and deployed over the years, and would reflect in this new position of responsibility, for the benefit of the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria.
