Muslims urged to approach Ramadan with piety, generosity

Muslims have been urged to observe Ramadan fast with piety and generosity, embodying the spirit of the holy month by extending kindness to those in need.

Ustadh Abdulkadir Hamza gave the advice during a joint seminar in Ilorin, organised by six Islamic groups – Al Mu’minat, The Muslim Congress (TMC), Triumphant Treasure Future Scholars, Standard Bearers Organisation, Al Akhwatul Muslimat, and the Organisation of Tadomunul Muslimin (OTM).

Speaking at the event, the guest lecturer stressed the importance of supporting fellow Muslims, particularly those facing hardship, both during and beyond Ramadan.

SPONSOR AD

He noted that fasting without piety and generosity amounts to mere deprivation, yielding no spiritual reward from Allah.

He urged Muslims to seize the sacred month as an opportunity to strengthen their connection with Allah, emphasising that sincere devotion and charitable acts will bring immense rewards.

Engr. Ariyo Bashir Olalekan, chairman of the organising committee, stated that the seminar, themed “Earning Rewards in Ramadan,” was designed to spiritually prepare participants and guide them on maximising their rewards during the holy month.

Describing Ramadan as a period of divine mercy and forgiveness, Olalekan, who also serves as the Kwara State Coordinator of the Zakat and Sadaqah Foundation, highlighted the role of Zakat—the third pillar of Islam—in alleviating poverty in Nigeria.