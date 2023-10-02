Muslims tasked on knowledge to tackle negative innovations

Muslims have been urged to seek beneficial knowledge to be free from the negative influence of spiritual innovations that affect fundamental acts of worship in…

Muslims have been urged to seek beneficial knowledge to be free from the negative influence of spiritual innovations that affect fundamental acts of worship in Islam. The Chief Missioner of Aonu-Sunnah Islamic Da’wah Academy, Angwan Gwari, Suleja, Niger State, Ustazh Yusuf Abdussalam Jabratah, gave the advice on Sunday during the inaugural conference of the academy.

He urged leaders to use the occasion of the 63rd Independence Anniversary to tackle corruption, which he described as the bane of development in the country.

“I started the academy in 2017 solely for the propagation of Islam and correct knowledge of the religions to bring believers closer to pristine Islam and gain Allah’s favour. The bidi’ah (innovation) in the worldly life is different from that of innovation in act of worship which is forbidden and should be avoided; to avoid being misled and for Allah to accept our good deeds,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion and pioneer HoD of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Azeez Balogun Shittu, said the topics of the event: “Avoidance of Innovation; Assurance of Acceptation of Deed,” “The Surest Path to Success” and “Child Upbringing in the 21st Century: Sincere Advice for Muslim Parents,” were selected to enhance positive contributions of Muslims to societal and national development.

In one of the topics, the Head of Research Study and Translation Committee of the Union of Affairs Scholars, Prof. Abdul-Razak Abdul-Majeed Alaro, urged Muslims to be conscious of Allah and act genuinely with the correct knowledge to earn His rewards.

Also, the Director of Imaam Daasrus-Sunnah Islamic Centre, Igoba Akure, Ondo State, Dr, Lukman Idris Sekooni, urged Muslims to shun innovation in acts of worship and shun following their intellects since Allah has made things easy to follow the Qur’an and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...