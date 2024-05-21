Muslims charged on Islamic jurisprudence

Muslims in Nigeria have been urged to seek knowledge on Islamic jurisprudence, especially related to war and peace, as part of efforts to resolve the…

Muslims in Nigeria have been urged to seek knowledge on Islamic jurisprudence, especially related to war and peace, as part of efforts to resolve the multifaceted socio-economic and political challenges facing humanity.

The HOD of Public and International Law, Baze University, Abuja, Dr Nuraen Dindi, made the call in Abuja at the launch of his 240-page book titled: “Philosophy of War and Peace under Islamic Law”.

Dr Dindi noted that presently the global community was faced with hostilities that involved Muslims.

He said, “We need peace, and world peace is being disturbed, and so a book like this is very timely. The common misconceptions about Islam are also noted, average Muslims are naturally peaceful and are embodiments of peace.”

The Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, Justice Sidi Muhammed Bage, commended Dr Dindi’s effort, stressing the importance of a collective effort in achieving peace.

Reviewing the book, a former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Prof Ali Ahmad, underscored the significance of applying Islamic legal principles to contemporary conflicts.