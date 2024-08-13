Muslim women seek inclusion of values, skills in education curriculum

The Women in Da’awah (WID), a coalition of Muslim women groups, has urged the federal government to support Muslim organisations in their demand for a…

The Women in Da’awah (WID), a coalition of Muslim women groups, has urged the federal government to support Muslim organisations in their demand for a review of the educational curriculum to incorporate righteous values, ethics and life skills.

The organisation made the call in the communique of its 17th annual conference held in Kano State with the theme ‘Harmony in Action: Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration and Righteous Conduct for Societal Renewal’.

The communique, signed by Zainab Umar, National Secretary of the organisation, also urged government at all levels to create a secure environment that enables people to seek legitimate livelihoods and cater for their families.

She said the organisation’s annual conferences attended by over 450 registered delegates from 16 Northern states and the FCT, also witnessed over 1000 people, attending the official opening ceremony.

Hajiya Umar said the event was to educate members and equip them to meet the challenges in the constantly changing world, while calling stakeholder attention to critical topical issues.

“Islamic organisations need to put in place sustainable structures, create their niche and develop appropriate frameworks for cooperation in order to achieve greater impact.

“Muslims must shun racism, bigotry, nepotism etc, so as to foster dialogue and partnerships that can lead to societal renewal; Muslims must revert to the practical methods of child upbringing as enshrined in the teachings of Islam and ensure that youths are taught necessary skills to make them independent,” the communique stated.

The WID also urged religious organisations to establish mentoring programmes for youths in order to equip them with practical knowledge to navigate an ever-changing world without losing their Islamic identity.

“Muslims must continue to seek accurate knowledge of the religion and also put it into practice; Islamic organisations must create effective mechanisms and sources of funding to implement charitable activities especially education and skill acquisition for orphans and vulnerable children. We must collectively bring succour to our suffering majority.

“Women in Da’awah and other Islamic organisations should invest time and resources to guide the use of social media for the good of the society; the sermons in our mosques should reflect and address contemporary issues in accordance with Islamic injunctions and give wide coverage to such.

“Scholars and religious workers must persevere, despite any criticism in calling to the right path knowing that the ultimate reward is with Allah; government at all levels should encourage communities to embark on massive tree planting to reverse the inclement weather conditions and be a source of continuous good,” it said.

The organisation also urged citizens to shun violent means of expressing grievances, while government at all levels must re-examine their policies and implement only those policies and initiatives that bring succour, goodness and hope to the majority.