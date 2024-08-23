✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Muslim women get entrepreneurship skills, business financing in Kwara

No fewer than 200 Muslim women across the country have undergone empowerment training to achieve self-reliance and financial stability.

The training programme, themed “Empowered Women: Stronger Nation”, was held in Ilọrin, Kwara State. 

The resource persons at the event advised Muslim women to be an asset to their spouses by taking advantage of the several entrepreneurship initiatives around them.

The guest speaker, Nasir Abdulkadir, said there is need to sensitise Muslim women on how to become their own bosses and access halal financing opportunities to improve their businesses.

He said this will enable them to realise the potential of what they can do by taking responsibility and believing in themselves.

He said the greatest revolution needed is a change of mindset to be problem solvers rather than relying on others.

He also called on the government to look inward with nationalist policies that will spur appetite for local content.

The convener of the programme, Hajia Fasilat Oladipo, said the initiative aims to make women self-reliant and create jobs through finding solutions to people’s problems. 

 

