Muslim students write FG over sexual contents in Pry school books

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), B-Zone, has expressed concern over inclusion of lewd and sexually explicit materials in some primary and secondary school textbooks currently in circulation in Nigeria.

The group in a letter to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said: “We are appalled by the content in some Mathematics, English, and Social Science textbooks used in many Nigerian secondary schools today. These textbooks have been corrupted to include lewd and sexually explicit matters in order to sexualize young students.”

The letter tagged, “Inclusion of Sex and Homosexuality in Nigerian Primary and Secondary School Textbooks: A Threat to Morality and Attack on Cultural/Religious Values,” signed by the group’s Coordinator, Qaasim Odedeji, and General Secretary, Abdul Jalil Abdur Razaq, and dated 15th May, noted that, a typical Mathematics question for primary school pupils is “20 condoms + 5 condoms – 2 condoms equals”.

They further said some of the textbooks promote abortion, LGBT, masturbation, and safe sex.

“We believe that this is a blatant violation of the cultural and religious values of the Nigerian people, particularly the Muslim community. The MSSN, being a major stakeholder in the Nigerian education system, cannot but express her grave concern about the situation,” they said.

They called on the Ministry of Education to urgently investigate the matter and ensure that textbooks used in Nigerian schools are free from contents that are harmful to the morals of young students.

“We demand that the Ministry of Education takes immediate steps to remove all textbooks containing lewd and sexually explicit materials from circulation in schools across the country.

“We believe that the Nigerian education system should uphold the cultural and religious values of the Nigerian people, particularly the Muslim community,” he said.

Some of the books they listed include Basic Science Junior Secondary School Razat Publishers, 2018 edition, (for JSS3), New Concept English for Senior Secondary Schools for SSS2, Revised edition (2018 edition), Active Basic Science, 2014 edition, and Basic Science & Technology for Junior Secondary School 1, 2 and 3.