Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria: Seven decades of impactful Islamic mentoring

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) is a well-regarded organisation established on April 18, 1954, by young secondary school students in Lagos to support and guide Muslim students in the country. MSSN has been a beacon of light, illuminating the path of knowledge, faith and service for generations of Muslim youth. The MSSN has a national presence with branches across the country. It has two zones for coordination: Zone A for Northern States and Zone B for Southern States. All the 36 states of the federation and Abuja form State Area Units, the next in structure are the Area Councils, School Branches and Central Branches.

MSSN started as a way for Muslim students in Christian-dominated schools to feel supported in their faith. MSSN’s mission involves promoting Islamic identity, education and Islamic values among students.

MSSN is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024, marking seven decades of impactful Islamic mentoring and guidance for Muslim students in Nigeria. The MSSN has been at the forefront of promoting Islamic values, fostering unity and providing a platform for Muslim students to grow spiritually and intellectually. Over the past seven decades, the MSSN has played a crucial role in shaping the lives of countless Muslim students across the country.

Through its various programmes (Islamic Vacation Course (IVC), Leadership Training Course (LTC), National Higher Institutions Convention of Muslim Students (NHICOMS), Post Primary Institutions Programme (PPIP), Human Capital Development (HCD), Conference of Higher Institutions Muslim Students Umara (COHIMSU), Annual Sisters Conference (ASC), Hijab Week Programme (HWP), Quiz & Essay Competition (QEC), among others, workshops, seminars, and initiatives, MSSN has been instrumental in instilling Islamic principles, encouraging academic excellence and fostering a sense of community among its members.

As part of the impactful Islamic mentoring, the society’s activities, such as Qur’anic recitation competitions, Islamic lectures and study circles have helped to deepen the understanding and appreciation of Islamic teachings among its members.

One of the key achievements of the MSSN has been its ability to create a safe and supportive environment for Muslim students to practice their faith and engage in meaningful discussions about Islam. It is important to mention that through impactful Islamic mentoring, MSSN has produced outstanding individuals who have excelled in various fields and contributed to the development of Nigeria and the world at large.

Mentoring relationships can be incredibly impactful, having positive effects on both the mentor and the mentee as seen in MSSN. Some of the impacts are mentioned below:

For Mentees:

Academic achievement: MSSN mentored youths have higher graduation rates, better academic performance, and increased college enrolment.

Social and emotional development: MSSN mentors provide guidance and support, leading to improved self-esteem, confidence and better decision-making skills for mentees.

Career development: MSSN mentors can offer career advice, networking opportunities, and role models, helping mentees navigate career paths and achieve their goals.

For mentors:

Personal growth: MSSN mentoring allows individuals to share their knowledge and experience, fostering a sense of accomplishment and purpose.

Leadership skills: MSSN mentors develop strong communication and interpersonal skills through guiding and supporting others.

Professional network: MSSN mentoring has expanded its professional networks and increased job satisfaction for mentors.

Overall impact:

Community building: MSSN mentoring programmes have strengthened communities by fostering positive relationships and encouraging youth to become contributing members of society.

Breaking cycles: MSSN mentors have helped young people overcome challenges and break cycles of poverty or disadvantage.

Moreover, the MSSN has been actively involved in addressing the challenges faced by Muslim students in Nigeria, such as discrimination, lack of access to Islamic education, and the need for better representation in various spheres of life.

Through advocacy efforts and collaborations with other organisations, the society has worked tirelessly to ensure that the rights and interests of Muslim students are protected and promoted.

It is an established fact that MSSN has been providing impactful Islamic mentoring for seven decades, helping to shape the character and faith of Muslim students in Nigeria and beyond. The mentoring programme focuses on instilling Islamic values and morals as well as applying them in daily life.

Through the mentoring process, participants acquire Islamic values and morals, develop important character traits such as love of Allah and all His prophets and creation; strong faith and faithfulness; respect, courtesy and care for others; trust, honesty, and humility, among others. The mentoring programme has been effective in forming these Islamic characters in the lives of the students. It provides a means of Islamic coaching and guidance that is crucial for the spiritual development of Muslim youth.

As MSSN celebrates its 70th anniversary, it continues to be a source of inspiration and a driving force in enhancing the lives of Muslim students in Nigeria and beyond through its impactful mentoring efforts. Society plays a vital role in building a generation of young Muslims who are grounded in their faith and committed to serving their communities.

As the MSSN celebrates its 70th anniversary, it is a testament to the dedication, resilience and vision of its members and leaders who have worked tirelessly to uphold the society’s mission and values. The celebration serves as an opportunity to reflect on the achievements, acknowledge the challenges faced, and renew the commitment to continue the legacy of impactful mentoring for generations to come.

As MSSN looks to the future, it is important to call on its members, supporters and lovers to continue upholding the values of the society and contribute to its progress and development. MSSN is not just an organization, but an Ummah, and its legacy and heritage must be nurtured and protected by all generations.

Suleiman (MSS1) PhD, National Islamic Affairs Officer/ IVC Organiser A Zone

[email protected]