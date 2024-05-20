✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Muslim scholars tasked on sustained anti-corruption efforts

The Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS) has charged Imams and other Muslim scholars to sustain and improve their efforts against corruption through sustained sensitisation and sermons to their congregation across the country.

The Executive Director and National Chief Imam of AIS, Sheik Fuad Adeyemi, made the call on Sunday in Abuja at the end of a two-day sustainability workshop on anti-corruption organised by the AIS in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation.

At the close-out of the six-year project, themed, ‘Creating Resilient Faith-Based Community for Sustained Accountability’, Adeyemi decried the endemic nature of corruption in the country and urged a holistic and practical solution to the problem.

He said the anti-corruption training for Islamic scholars which started in 2018 was aimed at changing the narrative in the corruption fight, with the scholars as vanguards because of their revered position in society.

He said the government alone cannot fight corruption; thus, the efforts should be a collective prerogative of all Nigerians.

Adeyemi said the Abuja training had about 40 Islamic clerics from Kaduna, Kogi and the FCT and that the workshop will also take place across the six geo-political zones of the country, starting next week with the South West and then the North West of the country.

Earlier, the project coordinator, Dr Rekiya Momoh-Abaji, said the all-encompassing training had gone a long way in sensitising Muslim scholars and the youths on the dangers of corruption.

