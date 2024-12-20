Muslim rights group seeks probe after threat causes shutdown of U.S. mosque

A United States Muslim human rights group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota (CAIR), has called for a hate crime probe by state and federal law enforcement authorities into a reported threat against a Minneapolis mosque.

Police have confirmed that a violent threat was made on social media targeting the worshippers at the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Centre (AAIC), Minneapolis, United States.

Police told the mosque to cancel all weekend activities as they investigated and later determined that the threat was not credible.

SPONSOR AD

“We condemn this reported threat targeting a faith community and urge local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime,” CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said.

“The Muslim community will not be intimidated by threats of violence and will instead continue practicing their faith,” Hussein added.

It’s the second reported hate crime in the Twin Cities this week, coming just a few days after an unidentified individual spray-painted swastikas on a Minneapolis synagogue.

A Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar, condemned the threats, saying: “These recent threats against the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Centre in Minneapolis are unacceptable. No community should live in fear, especially places of worship. We must stand together against hate.” (Bring Me the News)