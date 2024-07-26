Muslim groups want film using hijab in armed robbery scene banned

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) have demanded punitive actions, including the banning of an upcoming film in Nigeria showing…

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) have demanded punitive actions, including the banning of an upcoming film in Nigeria showing women in niqab brandishing weapons, robbing banks and committing other crimes.

This is contained in separate statements issued on Thursday signed by the Executive Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola and the Executive Chairman of MPAC, Disu Kamor, respectively.

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime recently shared behind-the-scene photos from an upcoming, yet-to-be-announced film on her social media handles. The images, posted earlier this week, show her in a sleeveless top and trousers, holding a gun, with her head covered with a hijab, alongside other actresses dressed in full niqab.

The photos have provoked backlash on social media, particularly from the Muslim community. An online petition titled “Mockery and Defaming of Muslim Woman” has already collected over 20,000 signatures.

Akintola said the film depicts Muslim women as criminals and incites the public against them, thus must be banned immediately.

“An extremely anti-Muslim film has been released into the Nigerian movie industry. It is Islamophobia taken to the highest level. This film is satanic, repugnant and provocative.

“It is aimed at portraying Muslim women as criminals with a violent proclivity. The film is capable of inciting the public against Muslim women. It may also expose Muslims in general to public ridicule and opprobrium.

“We believe that the film is the handiwork of Muslim-haters and part of the plot to stop Muslim women from wearing hijab and niqab. The plot was hatched a long time ago and its execution began in schools.

“This plot was boldly and diligently confronted in Nigerian courts by Muslims until the highest court in the land made a pronouncement on it. This satanic film is the latest effort in the war against hijab,” Akintola added.

He said the hate film is capable of setting Nigeria on fire if urgent action is not taken by the relevant authorities.

“We therefore call on the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to investigate and place an immediate ban on the coming film,” he said.

He also urged Muslims to remain calm and peaceful, saying “Don’t take the law into your hands. Allow the authorities to take necessary action.”

Kamor on his part said the portrayal of niqab in the film was not only inaccurate but also disrespectful, as it misrepresents the sacredness of the garment that holds significant religious importance for Muslim women.

“The niqab, contrary to being a mere ‘black cloth’, is considered a divine commandment from Allah by millions of Muslim women around the world, as instructed in the Qur’an 33:59. Thus, it is worn by many believing women as a symbol of modesty and devotion.

“To depict it in a manner associated with criminality not only distorts its true meaning but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes. Such representations can lead to misunderstanding and prejudice, which are detrimental to the social fabric and unity of our diverse society.

“MPAC urges the filmmakers to immediately remove these scenes from the movie. We also call on human rights organisations and government bodies to take a stand against such misrepresentations.

“It is imperative that they ensure that all media content respects the dignity and rights of all religious communities, promoting harmony rather than division or reinforcing harmful stereotypes,” Kamor said.

He called on all those involved in the film’s production to ensure that their content aligns with values of respect, tolerance and truthfulness.

Dr. Shaibu Husseini, Director-General of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), stated that his agency has requested the film for review and will address the concerns raised.

He said, “We have tracked and reached out to the producer of the film. Nancy Isime is not the producer. She was only featured in the yet-to-be-released movie which has not been submitted for classification. However, we have placed a demand order on the film and will address the concerns raised.”