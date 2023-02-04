Muslim group query Vibez use of Quranic recitation in songs

On Monday, January 30, 2023, Seyi Vibez posted a preview for his upcoming project on his Instagram profile, which included an Islamic recitation sampled on…

On Monday, January 30, 2023, Seyi Vibez posted a preview for his upcoming project on his Instagram profile, which included an Islamic recitation sampled on the record, that sparked debate on social media.

According to the Muslim social media blog “Nigerianmuslims,” a group of concerned Muslims have requested that Seyi Vibez remove the Quranic recitation before releasing the song. There were conflicting views expressed in the comments section, with some Muslims supporting the request while others saw nothing improper in Seyi Vibez’s behaviour.

An Instagram user @mrgbafun said; “You need to learn more about Islam before saying ‘What’s wrong with what he did’ May Allah guide us”