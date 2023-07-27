Muslim countries condemn Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque

Muslim countries on Thursday condemned what they described as the “provocative act” of “extremist” an Israeli minister in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. Israeli…

Muslim countries on Thursday condemned what they described as the “provocative act” of “extremist” an Israeli minister in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and a group of settlers had earlier visited Al-Aqsa Mosque amid rising tensions between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank.

Thursday was Ben-Gvir’s third known visit to the contested site since becoming a minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government.

The Israeli minister was joining what will likely be hundreds of Jews visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark the Jewish holiday of Tisha B’Av, a day of mourning and repentance when Jews reflect on the destruction of the First and Second Temples, key events in Jewish history.

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry said the visit was a “flagrant violation” of international law and “provocation” to Muslims across the world.

It urged the international community to interfere in ending the Israeli army’s escalation and providing the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.

Jordan has also condemned the minister’s visit, warning that breaches on holy sites could lead to further escalation.

In a statement, Jordan “warned of the serious consequences of allowing extremists to break into the holy shrine and carry out provocative practices under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said “the Israeli government provides official backing for continued raids and aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and attempts to change the status quo,” referring to the 1967 agreement between Israel and Jordan which prohibits Jews from praying at the holy site.

“We call on Israeli authorities to take necessary measures in a serious manner to restrain these provocations which violate the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque and its historical status based on the international law, and to prevent escalation of the tension,” a Turkish foreign ministry statement said.

The site has often been a flashpoint of violence. (Arab News, TRT World)

