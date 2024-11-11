Muslim community in Lokogoma gets 3,500 capacity mosque

An Islamic scholar, Shaykh Tajudeen Adigun Muhammad Ballo, has called on Nigerians especially Muslims to always be peaceful and patient amid the challenges of hardship facing Nigerians.

He made the call after leading the maiden congregational Juma’at prayers at the newly constructed OTM Islamic Centre Mosque, Lokogoma, Abuja.

Ustadh Tajudeen, who noted hardship in the land due to high cost of living especially the cost of food items, said violence and impatience could not solve the problems.

While advising leaders at all levels to do everything with their powers to ease the situation, the Islamic scholar urged Muslims to rededicate themselves to sincere prayers with the hope that Allah will come to their rescue.

In a sermon that preceded the two raka’at prayer, Ustadh Tajudeen, who is also Chairman, Council of Imams, FCT and Chief Imam, Fouad Lababidi Central Mosque described “mosque” as a sacred institution that serves not only as a place of worship but as a rehabilitation and reformation centre for the ummah.

He urged the community to contribute to the cleaning and maintenance of the mosque and make the edifice an abode to render services and help one another, especially the needy.

The Imam of the new Mosque, Dr Isma’eel Salahudeen, while urging Muslims to commit their wealth and time to the service of Allah and humanity, commended the Chairman of Urban Shelter, Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu, for singlehandedly sponsoring the construction of the mosque.

The 3, 500 capacity Juma’at Mosque is expected to serve the Muslims ummah in Lokogoma District of the FCT.