Muslim Community demands review of Lagos commissioner-nominees

The Muslim Community of Lagos State under the umbrella of the Joint Muslim Forum has rejected the list of commissioner-designates in the state and demanded an immediate reversal and review.

The forum comprising over 30 Muslim Organisations in the state said the review of the list is imperative to reflect 60% in favour of Muslims in a fresh list.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had unveiled a 39-man list of commissioner-nominees with only eight of them who are Muslims.

The Muslim community had immediately protested against it to no avail.

But addressing a press conference, the convener of the forum, Sheikh Abdulrahman Ahmad declared that the “Muslims of, and in Lagos State wish to categorically state that the entire leadership of the Muslim Community of Lagos State representing various Muslim organizations, unequivocally and unanimously reject the list of commissioner-designates of Governor Sanwo-Olu and we demand a reversal and review to reflect 60% in favour of Muslims in a fresh list.”

Ahmad who is the National Missioner of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, called on the State Government to respect the Constitution of Nigeria in immediate and subsequent appointments, saying “it is crucial in ensuring that all Lagosians feel included and represented in the government.”

In attendance at the briefing were scholars including Sheikh AbdulRahman Adangba, Imam Adangba Central Mosque, Idimu, Lagos; Sheikh Ahmad AbdulMajeee Ayinla, Missioner, Nawairudeen Lagos State; Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC); Sheikh Dhikrullah Shafii, Grand Mufti, Conference of Islamic Organizations (CIO); Hajia Riskiah Adam-Adedimeji, National Youth Coordinator; The Criterion (Al-Furqan), among others.

Sheikh Abdulrahman decried the persistent marginalisation of the Muslims in the state, recalling the Muslim Community voted massively for the governor against all odds in the last election without collecting a dime.

According to the group, there is the need for the governor to be fair to all the segments of the people he governs.

“Nigeria practices representative democracy, the governor was elected to serve the people,” he said.

The convener reiterated that the list “exhibited callous insensitivity to diversity, equity, and fairness.”

He added, “Muslims make up less than 20% of the list, even though they constitute over 60% of not just the state’s population but her voting public. We observed that out of 39 Nominees only 8 are Muslims.

“It is no longer news that this list is not pleasing to the generality of Muslims of Lagos. It is indeed an afront to our collective sensibilities and tragically confirmed long standing suspected misgivings about iGov. Sanwo-Olu’s genuine commitment to fair leadership.

“Before anyone says “the Muslims have started again” please take some time to examine the facts: Go through the history of appointments by Lagos State Government; look at the demography that make up Lagos States; look at it from the lens of what is right and fair; the intention then becomes clear.

“When many in the Christian community rightly or wrongly rejected Governor Sanwo-Olu and his party purportedly to protest the Muslim-Muslim ticket at the national level, we the Muslims of Lagos state stood solidly and voted enmasse to ensure his victory, but rather than show appreciation, it appears that Mr. Sanwo-Olu chose to perpetrate injustice and ingratitude in an ill-thought affront to the peaceful and accommodating Muslim community of Lagos.”

Sheikh Ahmad stated that the Muslim community had witnessed several instances of injustice towards Muslims by the state government "through its unfavorable poli…

