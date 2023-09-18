Music godfather of Ajegunle, John Oboh aka Mighty Mouse is dead

An iconic figure in the music landscape of Ajegunle, Lagos, John Oboh fondly known as Mighty Mouse reportedly died on Monday. Ajegunle is known to…

An iconic figure in the music landscape of Ajegunle, Lagos, John Oboh fondly known as Mighty Mouse reportedly died on Monday. Ajegunle is known to have brought out ace Nigerian artistes like Daddy Showkey, Oritse Femi, and Danfo Drivers, among others.

The legendary music producer who has been pointed out to be the pioneer of the Ajegunle rhythm in the 90s, a sound that surfed the airwaves across radio stations at the time was said to have died after battling an illness suspected to be cancer.

Mighty Mouse is known and recognised as the pioneer of the Galala music which generated from Ajegunle. It was gathered that his demise was confirmed by a close family member.

It was gathered that Mighty Mouse in 1991 approached his sister, Mabel Oboh an actress and Talk Show host for financial assistance to establish Jahoha Studio, stating he had a dream about Ajegunle music.

According to his sister, Mighty Mouse explained that “he needed to set up a studio and with it, he would be able to produce all AJ musicians.

“And truly, when the studio opened, the artistes were trooping in to actualise their dreams.”

In September 2017, the movement established by Mighty Mouse recognised Mabel Oboh for her role in grooming music stars at the “Ajegunle to the World Concert” in the jungle city.

