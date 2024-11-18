Music a jealous career, marriage can hinder it – Phyno 

Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno, says marriage can affect an artiste’s success.

The rapper spoke in a recent episode of the ‘In My Opinion’ podcast.

“Check everybody. Statistically, I feel so. Music is a jealous career,” he replied when asked if he thinks marriage can hinder a person’s music career.

He opined that many successful artistes have delayed or abandoned their education to focus on music.

He said: “That’s why people drop out of school to face music. The ones that had to juggle the two, you have to give them kudos because it is not easy.

“Sometimes, some people get to a certain fame level and rush back to school and come back to continue from where they stopped because you have to actually face one. Music is tasking, it takes all your time.

“Another thing about music is that it is what you pass through that you put into it, life experiences, except if you use songwriters.”

Phyno was born and raised in Enugu State but is a native of Anambra State.

He started his music career as a producer in 2003 and primarily raps in Igbo.

His debut studio album No Guts No Glory, which was released in March 2014, yielded the singles “Ghost Mode”, “Man of the Year”, “Parcel” and “O Set”.