✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Musawa unveils Abuja creative city project

whatsapp image 2025 03 06 at 12.06.28 pm
whatsapp image 2025 03 06 at 12.06.28 pm
    By Rosemary Etim Bassey

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on Thursday for the development of the Abuja Creative City.

The MoU was signed by the Minister and the Chief Executive Officer of Creative Park Limited, Bayo Omoboriowo.

Speaking on the project, Musawa stated that the creative city would serve as a catalyst for the development of Nigeria’s tourism sector, positioning Nigeria as a top destination for arts, media, and entertainment in Africa.

SPONSOR AD

She also noted that the project would promote sustainable development by using renewable technology while minimizing environmental impact and will feature world-class infrastructure inspired by global creative hubs like Dubai Media City and Techhub London.

“The Abuja Creative City aims to celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through arts, music, and film. We also plan to introduce world-class entertainment facilities such as theatres and cinemas, providing more opportunities for Nigerian creatives and filmmakers,” Musawa said.

The Minister further outlined key incentives for investors, including temporary tax breaks and reduced utility costs.

She added that the city will simplify business registration, licensing, and operations processes, making it an attractive destination for global enterprises.

Omoboriowo also emphasised the need for more strategic investment in the creative sector, saying, “The Nigerian creative industry is now at the forefront of global entertainment and tourism, making it important that we create an ecosystem that will attract investment and foster a sustainable creative initiative.”
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories