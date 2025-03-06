Musawa unveils Abuja creative city project

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on Thursday for the development of the Abuja Creative City.

The MoU was signed by the Minister and the Chief Executive Officer of Creative Park Limited, Bayo Omoboriowo.

Speaking on the project, Musawa stated that the creative city would serve as a catalyst for the development of Nigeria’s tourism sector, positioning Nigeria as a top destination for arts, media, and entertainment in Africa.

She also noted that the project would promote sustainable development by using renewable technology while minimizing environmental impact and will feature world-class infrastructure inspired by global creative hubs like Dubai Media City and Techhub London.

“The Abuja Creative City aims to celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through arts, music, and film. We also plan to introduce world-class entertainment facilities such as theatres and cinemas, providing more opportunities for Nigerian creatives and filmmakers,” Musawa said. The Minister further outlined key incentives for investors, including temporary tax breaks and reduced utility costs. She added that the city will simplify business registration, licensing, and operations processes, making it an attractive destination for global enterprises.

Omoboriowo also emphasised the need for more strategic investment in the creative sector, saying, “The Nigerian creative industry is now at the forefront of global entertainment and tourism, making it important that we create an ecosystem that will attract investment and foster a sustainable creative initiative.”