Musawa unveils Abuja creative city project

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on Thursday for the development of the Abuja Creative City.
The MoU was signed by the Minister and the Chief Executive Officer of Creative Park Limited, Bayo Omoboriowo.
Speaking on the project, Musawa stated that the creative city would serve as a catalyst for the development of Nigeria’s tourism sector, positioning Nigeria as a top destination for arts, media, and entertainment in Africa.
She also noted that the project would promote sustainable development by using renewable technology while minimizing environmental impact and will feature world-class infrastructure inspired by global creative hubs like Dubai Media City and Techhub London.
- Nigerian Varsities Among Least Transparent Globally – Athena Centre
- Solo Travel In Kashmir: A Journey Of Self-Discovery And Adventure
“The Abuja Creative City aims to celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through arts, music, and film. We also plan to introduce world-class entertainment facilities such as theatres and cinemas, providing more opportunities for Nigerian creatives and filmmakers,” Musawa said.
The Minister further outlined key incentives for investors, including temporary tax breaks and reduced utility costs.
She added that the city will simplify business registration, licensing, and operations processes, making it an attractive destination for global enterprises.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.