Murtala Muhammed Foundation To Honour Nigerians, Africans Named After Him

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has said it will formally commence an anti corruption campaign dedicated to the late Head of State’s relentless fight against corruption.

This is just as it said it will recognize all young Nigerians and Africans named after Murtala Muhammed.

Chief Executive Officer of MMF, Dr. AishaMuhammed-Oyebode disclosed this in a statement to mark the 49th anniversary of the assassination of the late Nigerian leader.

SPONSOR AD

MMF also announced a series of landmark initiatives to honor his enduring influence, ahead of the 50th anniversary in 2026.

The CEO further called for reflection and rededication to the values of late Murtala.

According to her, the occasion presents the need to engage in a sober reflection and rededication of his values.

She said the late Murtala administration’s commitment to transparency and accountable governance reshaped Nigeria’s political landscape.

The initiative, she added, seeks to enshrine those principles in the consciousness of future generations.

Dr. Aisha called on Nigerians and well-wishers around the world to reflect, pray, and rededicate themselves to the values of integrity, patriotism and progress embodied by the late General.

She emphasized that the 49th anniversary of his assassination will serve as a prelude to a grand and meaningful commemoration of his legacy in 2025-2026.”

“As Nigeria approaches the 50th anniversary of General Murtala Muhammed’s transformative leadership and tragic assassination, the MMF proudly announces a series of landmark initiatives to honor his enduring influence.

“On July 27, 2025, marking half a century since he became Head of State, and on February 13, 2026, commemorating the 50th anniversary of his assassination, the nation and the global community will unite to pay tribute to a leader whose bold reforms, vision for African self-determination, and unwavering commitment to integrity continue to inspire generations.

“In recognition of his lasting impact, high-level convenings will be held, featuring distinguished local and international statesmen, experts, and nation-builders.

“These gatherings will serve as platforms for dialogue on governance, leadership, and Africa’s future, ensuring that General Muhammed’s legacy remains central to contemporary discourse on national and continental development”, she added.

The MMF CEO further noted that “A significant component of the 50th-anniversary celebrations will be the unveiling of the Murtala Muhammed Centre for Governance and Entrepreneurship in Abuja.

This institution, she said, will promote ethical leadership, self-reliance, and self-fulfillment, fostering a new generation of leaders committed to integrity and national progress.

The Centre will function as a hub for research, training, and capacity-building, equipping individuals and organizations with the tools necessary to drive meaningful change across Africa.

“At the heart of the commemoration is the formal institutionalization of an anti corruption campaign dedicated to General Muhammed’s relentless fight against corruption.

“His administration’s commitment to transparency and accountable governance reshaped Nigeria’s political landscape, and this initiative seeks to enshrine those principles in the consciousness of future generations.

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation is also set to expand its reach continentally and globally, reinforcing its commitment to leadership development, governance, and humanitarian aid.

“As part of this expansion, MMF will launch the Murtala Sociaĺ Index, a pioneering tool designed to measure and promote social progress in Africa, ensuring data-driven policies and impactful development programs.

“Additionally, the Foundation will introduce a groundbreaking healthcare initiative aimed at improving medical accessibility for underserved populations, reflecting the late General’s vision of an equitable society where quality amenities are within reach for all citizens”, the statement said.

To preserve his legacy, MMF daid “the Ikoyi Memorial Cenotaph erected at the site of General Murtala Muhammed’s assassination will be refurbished, serving as a solemn tribute to his sacrifice for Nigeria’s progress.

“Monuments bearing his name will be upgraded to reflect their historical significance, ensuring that his contributions remain an integral part of the nation’s heritage. In a unique and heartfelt acknowledgment, MMF will also recognize all young Nigerians and Africans named after Murtala Muhammed, symbolizing the lasting impact of his leadership and ideals on families across generations.

“Fifty years on, my father’s legacy remains a beacon of hope, justice, and progress. As we embark on this historic commemoration, we call on citizens, leaders, and global partners to join us in ensuring that his ideals of good governance, anti-corruption, and social equity continue to guide Nigeria and Africa’s future, Dr Aisha noted.

She said “The MMF encourages public participation in nationwide and global events celebrating the deceased legacies.

“Through dialogue, education, and action, the Foundation reaffirms its collective commitment to the values that defined his leadership.

“The Murtala Muhammed Foundation remains dedicated to advancing leadership, governance, and social development across Africa. Through targeted programs in education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid, MMF continues to honor General Murtala Muhammed’s enduring vision for a prosperous and equitable Africa.”