Murray recalled to Great Britain Davis Cup squad

Andy Murray has been restored to Great Britain’s Davis Cup team for the finals of the group stage in Manchester. Murray, 36, was left out…

Andy Murray has been restored to Great Britain’s Davis Cup team for the finals of the group stage in Manchester.

Murray, 36, was left out of his nation’s squad ahead of the 3-1 win over Colombia in February with youngster Jack Draper selected in his place.

But the three-time Grand Slam champion, who was integral when Britain won the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years in 2015, is back ahead of the clashes against Australia, France and Switzerland between September 12 and 17.

Murray joins Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski in the four-man group as Leon Smith’s men aim to qualify for the knockout stage in Malaga in November.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...