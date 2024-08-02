MURIC: Nationwide protest hijacked, organisers have lost control

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says the ongoing nationwide protest has been hijacked. In a statement Friday, the Founder and Executive Director of MURIC, Professor…

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says the ongoing nationwide protest has been hijacked.

In a statement Friday, the Founder and Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola. called on the conveners to stop the protest.

The statement reads, “The hunger protest took place in several states of Nigeria yesterday, Thursday, 1st August, 2023. Although it was peaceful in some states, it became violent along the line in others with some lives allegedly lost and several buildings and vehicles torched and destroyed.

“Some residents were reportedly attacked in some places while cases of snatching of phones, harassment and intimidation of innocent passers-by were rampant. It was looting spree in some states with protesters seen carting away brand new executive chairs, standing fans, etc. There is no scintilla of doubt that this protest has been hijacked. The conveners are no longer in control.

“MURIC is vindicated. We warned earlier that this kind of protest was most likely to be hijacked but the conveners were adamant. Even attempts by the security agents to restrict the protest to designated places in order to minimize untoward incidents were rebuffed by the planners.

“We strongly condemn this blatant resort to violence without any provocation whatsoever. It is heartless, barbaric and demonic. Nonetheless, we commend those protesters in certain states who conducted themselves with decorum and salute leaders who controlled their followers effectively.

“In view of the tornado of violence and destruction unleashed on the nation on the first day of a demonstration which is scheduled to last ten days, in view of the fact that this protest has been hijacked and the conveners are no longer in control, we hereby charge the conveners, planners and leaders to immediately show maturity and responsibility by calling off the protest.

“The voices of the protesters have been heard and they have made their mark. A second or third day of protests is capable of setting Nigeria ablaze.”