MURIC hails Sanwo-Olu for appointing 2 Tutor Generals

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for appointing two school principals, Dr Shareefah Adejoke Yusuf and Mr Amuni Abayomi Mustapha as Tutors-General in the state.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed two school principals who are Muslims, Dr Shareefah Adejoke Yusuf and Mr Amuni Abayomi Mustapha as Tutors-General/Permanent Secretaries in the state’s civil service.

“The appointments were contained in a circular with reference CIR/HOS/’23/Vol. 1/111 issued by the State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri Okunola on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“We commend the step taken by the governor. But like Oliver Twist, we will ask for more. Sanwo-Olu has given Muslims two slots out of six. There are six tutor generals in Lagos State and all six had been Christians since Sanwo-Olu became governor. MURIC and other Islamic organisations in the state had been clamouring for a fair redistribution of the six slots for years.

“In essence, three slots each should go to Muslims and Christians. While we thank him for what he has done so far, the governor still has to boldly redistribute the slots in the name of equal rights, fairness and justice.

“It was three on each side in the days of Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola. There is no reason why it should change.

“If Lagos Muslims want to be rigid, they can even demand all six slots in Sanwo-Olu’s second term because the Christians have monopolized the same six slots for four years. But we are not going to do that. Let the records speak for us,” he said.

Akintola added: “We call on Babajide Sanwo-Olu to balance the equilibrium as soon as he is sworn in for his second term by the grace of Allah by appointing one more Muslim as tutor general. There are more than enough Muslim candidates who are eminently qualified for that post.” (NAN)

“As we congratulate the newly appointed tutor generals, we charge Muslims in the state to give Sanwo-Olu their full support.

“This governor deserves our votes in the March 2023 governorship election for two reasons. He has demonstrated goodwill towards us by appointing two Muslims as tutor generals and he has performed excellently as executive governor of the state.

“Thank you Your Excellency. We will be back for more during your second term.” NAN