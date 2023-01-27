MURIC asks NBC to Ban Portable’s new song

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has petitioned the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission to prohibit Portable’s latest single, claiming that it encourages ritual killings. MURIC Director Dr…

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has petitioned the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission to prohibit Portable’s latest single, claiming that it encourages ritual killings.

MURIC Director Dr Ishaq Akintola claimed in a statement on Monday, January 23, 2023, that the song is an open invitation to criminality and requested that the government take action to reduce the harmful impact it has on young people.

The statement read; “We find this song disgusting, detestable and egregious. It is a brazen assault on Nigerian and African values. Portable’s latest song has reduced human life to the level of ordinary ants that can be stamped out under human feet without qualms and without consequences. It is an open invitation to criminality. It makes a mockery of law and order. It is an open disrespect for human life,”

MURIC urged the government and pertinent parties to take the required steps to sanction the singer.

“We invite the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and the Performing Musicians’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN) to take necessary action with military dispatch,” it added.