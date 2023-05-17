Murder of US embassy staff: Forest Security Service boss asks FG to work with hunters

The Deputy Commander General (DCG) of Nigerians Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Services, John Metchie, has condemned Tuesday’s attack on…

The Deputy Commander General (DCG) of Nigerians Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Services, John Metchie, has condemned Tuesday’s attack on some officials of the United States Embassy in Nigeria in Anambra State.

The murdered embassy staff were on a medical outreach to Amiyi/Eke Ochuche communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state where the were killed and their bodies burnt.

Reacting to the development in a statement, Metchie described the incident as barbaric, adding that the attack was an affront on humanity since the victims were said to be on a medical outreach for the benefit of indigent people.

Metchie, who is also the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, equally condemned Tuesday night’s attack and killing of about 30 persons in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

He regretted that Plateau, which in the past was the most peaceful state in Nigeria, has become a killing field for some years now.

Metchie urged federal and state governments to appreciate, embrace and work with officers and men of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), in order to bring an end to such crimes.

He said that most criminal elements known as terrorists, gunmen, bandits and kidnappers, among others, use the forests as their hideouts and also retire back to the forests after carrying out their nefarious activities.

He further used the opportunity to remind President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service Bill into law as a parting gift to the incoming administration.

“The Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) is pained over the news of Tuesday’s dastardly attack on some officials of the United States Embassy in Nigeria who were on a medical outreach to Amiyi/Eke Ochuche communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state in which four people were killed and their bodies burnt, including two police officers.”

“The attack on the US Embassy officials is outright barbarian and should be seen as an attack on our humanness, because the victims were said to be on a humanitarian service, a medical outreach to the less privileged.

“We also condemn the reported mindless and gruesome killing of about 30 persons in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau. Regrettably, Plateau, which in the past, was arguably the most peaceful state in Nigeria, has become a killing field since the past few years.

“I wish to urge federal and state governments to fully recognise the huge contributions of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service in curbing insecurity in the country as many of the states that have activated full collaboration between officers and men of the Service and other security agencies, are reaping the benefits in terms of information and intelligence gathering as well as apprehending criminal elements.”