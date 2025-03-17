✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Night Guard
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Murder of 22-yr-old bride: Jigawa imposes curfew to restore peace

jigawa map
jigawa map
    By Ali Rabiu Ali

Following the murder of 22-year-old bride, Zainab Ibrahim, the Hadejia Emirate Council in Jigawa State has imposed a curfew and established security checkpoints to curb rising insecurity.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting in Hadejia, bringing together stakeholders from the Hadejia Emirate Council, Malam Madori and Kirikasamma local authorities to address growing security concerns.

Speaking on behalf of the Emirate Council, Galadiman Hadejia, Usman Abdul’aziz, condemned the increasing violence and urged local leaders to collaborate with security agencies to restore peace.

SPONSOR AD

The killing of Zainab Ibrahim, who was found unconscious in a pool of blood at her home in Warware Quarters, Hadejia LGA, sparked public outrage, prompting urgent security measures.

Stakeholders agreed to enforce a curfew from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. and set up checkpoints at six major entry points into Hadejia town.

Chairman of the Hadejia Local Government Security Committee, Ahmed Ari, said the curfew and checkpoints aim to curb criminal activities and enhance public safety.

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies for the measures to be effective.

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories