Murder of 22-yr-old bride: Jigawa imposes curfew to restore peace

Following the murder of 22-year-old bride, Zainab Ibrahim, the Hadejia Emirate Council in Jigawa State has imposed a curfew and established security checkpoints to curb rising insecurity.
The decision was made during an emergency meeting in Hadejia, bringing together stakeholders from the Hadejia Emirate Council, Malam Madori and Kirikasamma local authorities to address growing security concerns.
Speaking on behalf of the Emirate Council, Galadiman Hadejia, Usman Abdul’aziz, condemned the increasing violence and urged local leaders to collaborate with security agencies to restore peace.
The killing of Zainab Ibrahim, who was found unconscious in a pool of blood at her home in Warware Quarters, Hadejia LGA, sparked public outrage, prompting urgent security measures.
Stakeholders agreed to enforce a curfew from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. and set up checkpoints at six major entry points into Hadejia town.
Chairman of the Hadejia Local Government Security Committee, Ahmed Ari, said the curfew and checkpoints aim to curb criminal activities and enhance public safety.
He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies for the measures to be effective.
