Multiple taxation, extortion create problems for consumers – Cattle dealers

The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) has decried the recurring incidences of multiple taxation on the road being experienced by its members in transporting cattle and foodstuffs across Nigeria, especially in the South East.

Dr Mohammed Tahir, National President, AUFCDN, raised the concerns when the union paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, in his office.

He pointed out that members faced challenges with illegal tax collection and acts of extortion perpetrated by illegal collectors on the road.

The problems were seriously discouraging its members during the transportation of foodstuff and cattle to other regions, thus hindering smooth operations and resulting in high consumer prices.

Dr Tahir said for example, instead of moving from Mubi through Adamawa, Taraba and Cross Rivers, their members have to go through Yola, Numan, Gombe and Wudil before Kano as final destination, adding that members of the union are now adopting new techniques of livestock management.

The minister, in his response, called for further support of the union in the government’s effort to improve the livestock sector, such as setting up modern abattoirs, and checking the menace of cattle rustling in Nigeria.

Barr. Saleh Magama, legal adviser of the union, on his part, said AUFCDN represents stakeholders in the food value chain whose activities contribute to food security and ensure seamless flow of goods and services across Nigeria.