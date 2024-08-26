Multiple registrations, policies stifling our operations, CSOs lament

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Nigeria have lamented that “overbearing standards and multiple regulations” by government agencies are stifling their operations and productivity in Nigeria.…

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Nigeria have lamented that “overbearing standards and multiple regulations” by government agencies are stifling their operations and productivity in Nigeria.

They noted that the situation is more complicated at the sub-national level, where they face inconsistent regulatory policies, multiple registrations, including paying fees to several State MDAs.

To this end, stakeholders, including all arms of government, development partners, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) urged the government to regulate the issue of multiple registrations to ensure effective and optimal operations of CSOs in Nigeria.

They spoke at the 2024 South-West Regional Conference organized by Global Rights in collaboration with the Community of Practice on Civil Space.

The conference themed “Fostering Strategic Partnership for a Thriving Non- profit Sector in Nigeria” held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, had in attendance all relevant stakeholders.

In his opening remarks, Massimo De Luca, head of cooperation, European Union delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, stated that activities of CSOs can only thrive in a conducive environment and harped on the need to build sustainable strategies.

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide, while delivering his keynote address said sub-national legislature can contribute to addressing some of the challenges by simplifying registration and operational processes through enacting laws that make it easy for them to operate.

“Legislature is the bedrock of democracy and the only arm of government that is truly representational. Civil society organizations are critical in fostering democracy, promoting social justice and driving development, however their effectiveness is often delayed by regulatory challenges.

“Subnational legislatures have a pivotal role in shaping the regulating landscape for CSOs, their proximity to local issues and stakeholders places them in an advantageous position to create and implement policies that support CSOs activities effectively,” he said.

Similarly, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, represented by the Chief Whip, Gbenga Oyekola, emphasized the need for advocacy to streamline regulatory framework governing CSOs operations.

“One of my priorities will be to advocate for the streamlining of the regulatory framework governing CSO operations. This involves harmonizing registration processes, reducing the multiplicity of fees, and ensuring that regulations do not hinder the invaluable work you do,” he said.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on CSOs and Development Matters, Victor Obuzor assured that the Gree Chamber is ready to amend the laws and urged the organization to take government as their friends .

The Executive Director of Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, in her address, highlighted that CSOs are an essential ingredient for the survival of any government.

She explained that religious bodies, the media, community associations, among others, are part of CSOs.