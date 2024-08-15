Multi-billion naira Jauri Inland Dry Port to come on mainstream soon – Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has reiterated the state government commitment to actualising Jauri Inland Dry Port in Maiduguri, saying that the project would…

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has reiterated the state government commitment to actualising Jauri Inland Dry Port in Maiduguri, saying that the project would come mainstream soon.

Professor Zulum who made the disclosure on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to management of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) in Lagos, said the actualisation of the Jauri Inland Dry Port (IDP) is part of the state government efforts to provide shipping services to the door step of shippers in the hinterland.

The governor said it is targeted at reducing the overall costs of cargo to hinterland locations in the state and neighbouring countries.

Zulum assured stakeholders that the IDP will experience massive development in the next six months adding that the purpose of the state government interests was aimed at reducing insecurity and job creation.

He said the facility would also enhance transborder trade, saying that both the federal and state government will benefit tremendously in terms of revenue generation.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary / CEO, NSC, Barrister Pius Akutah explained that the facility has only recorded 5% development, which is not encouraging for business, adding that the state government commitment to support the project was a welcome development.

The NSC boss recalled the successfully delivered Dala Inland Dry Port project and has commenced operation, adding that the Funtua Inland Dry Port has been declared the port of origin and final destination.

The NSC boss maintained that the Inland Dry Port (IDP) project is being facilitated by the Council to bring shipping services to the door-step of the shippers at the hinterland, decongest the seaports, create employment opportunities for citizens, as well as accrue substantial revenue for the government.

He said: “The importance of Borno state as a border town to three countries cannot be overemphasized, especially as it affects the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) which Nigeria opens its borders to.

“The Jauri Inland Dry Port was concessioned to Messrs Migfo Nigeria Limited and the facility has a total of 10,000% TEUs capacity with 5% development completion.”