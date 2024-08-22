MTN, Devon King’s partner to bring 5Stars Premier League to Lagos

With Wireless FC emerging as the champion of the Abuja region in the 5Stars Premier Football League, the excitement now shifts to Lagos. Here, 16…

With Wireless FC emerging as the champion of the Abuja region in the 5Stars Premier Football League, the excitement now shifts to Lagos.

Here, 16 clubs will battle it out for fame, fortune, honors, pride, and the opportunity to secure a place in the national finals.

As anticipation builds for the Lagos zone kick-off, Olumide Aturu, Managing Director of the 5Stars Premier League, shared his enthusiasm for this year’s edition. He noted that the 2024 season is set to surpass previous years, with more partners coming on board to elevate the competition.

“We’re thrilled to announce that MTN Nigeria and Devon King’s are now partnering with us for the Lagos zone of the league. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our quest to make the 5Stars Premier Football League not only the best in Nigeria but also one of the top leagues globally,” Aturu remarked.

Aturu also expressed his appreciation for the optimism and dedication shown by the participating clubs. “The enthusiasm from the teams has fueled our determination to go above and beyond, ensuring that this edition of the league is truly exceptional.”

In addition to the thrilling football action, the Lagos event will also feature a fusion of music and sports, and Goya Menor will also attend the opening event. This initiative aims to attract more spectators and infuse vibrant energy into the competition.

The Lagos zone matches will take place from 24th August to 5th October, with the national finals scheduled for October 12th, 2024, in Abuja.