MRA urges youth to use technology, FOI act to fight corruption

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on Nigerian youth to take concrete action against corruption by leveraging the power of technology, social media and the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to demand transparency and accountability in governance in order to build for themselves the future they want.

In a statement to commemorate this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD), Mr Ayode Longe, MRA’s Deputy Executive Director, said: “As we come together today to reaffirm our collective commitment to combating corruption, a major challenge that continues to undermine national development, justice, and equality, we call on young people across Nigeria to unleash their boundless energy and creativity to transform our society for the better.”

He stressed that young people stand to lose the most from the devastation caused by unchecked corruption as their future is being completely stolen from them, leaving them hopeless and in despair.

He said: “You stand at the forefront of innovation, with the opportunity and capacity to leverage technology, social media and the Freedom of Information Act to expose corruption, demand transparency and accountability in governance, advocate for fair opportunities for all, and work towards the emergence of a society that prioritises equity over-exploitation.”

Observing that available evidence shows that corruption steals resources, erodes trust in officials and institutions, and deepens inequalities in the society, Mr Longe described corruption as “one of the greatest impediments to Nigeria’s development, perpetuating inequality, undermining public trust, and depriving citizens, especially young people, of opportunities for growth and prosperity.”