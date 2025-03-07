MRA Urges Media Stakeholders to Empower Female Journalists

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) today called on media stakeholders to take urgent steps to empower female journalists to play more prominent roles in newsrooms, editorial leadership, and decision-making spaces within the media sector, urging them to create environments where such journalists can thrive without fear of harassment, discrimination or violence.

In a statement issued ahead of the commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day on March 8, MRA’s Programme Officer, Ms Ayomide Eweje, noted that despite the multiplicity of challenges confronting female journalists, including gender inequality, safety concerns, and limited leadership opportunities which continue to hinder their full participation in the media industry, they have nonetheless made invaluable contributions to the development of the Nigerian society through their efforts to inform and educate members of the public as well as hold those in power accountable.

Ms Eweje said: “Despite their critical role in strengthening democracy and amplifying marginalized voices, female journalists in Nigeria continue to face threats, harassment, and violence, both online and offline,” adding that “a collaborative effort between media houses, civil society organizations, government agencies, and the public is crucial to ensuring the safety and well-being of female journalists.”

Observing that women in the media play an important role in ensuring the diversity of voices and opinions as well as fostering a more inclusive media landscape, she stressed that the increasing incidents of intimidation, harassment, cyberbullying and other forms of attacks against women in the media underscore the urgent need for stronger legal protections, institutional safeguards, and collective action to combat impunity for these actions, many of which constitute criminal offences for which no one is ever held accountable.

Ms Eweje noted that ensuring the safety of female journalists in Nigeria requires a multi-faceted approach that addresses both physical and digital threats, as well as systemic barriers to their protection, including enforcing existing laws that protect journalists and adopting gender-sensitive policies that address violence against female journalists; providing cybersecurity training to help female journalists navigate online threats; ending impunity for crimes against journalists by ensuring swift investigation and prosecution of perpetrators; and implementing initiatives to ensure greater representation of women in leadership roles within the media industry.

She said: “We must challenge systemic biases that limit the growth of female journalists and create environments where they can thrive without fear of harassment, discrimination, or violence. Media organizations and media professional bodies must commit to gender-inclusive policies, including those that address workplace harassment; create mechanisms for swift action when female journalists are threatened; and ensure equal opportunities for women to lead and influence the profession.”

Ms Eweje insisted that a free and safe press is essential to a thriving democracy and that such a free and fair media sector must reflect the voices of all, particularly women in positions of authority and influence, adding that protecting female journalists is a crucial step toward achieving gender equality and media freedom in Nigeria.

She reaffirmed MRA’s commitment to advocating for a media space where female journalists can work without fear, censorship, or violence.