MRA seeks measures to protect internet users

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on federal and state governments to take legitimate measures to safeguard the rights and safety of internet users in Nigeria.

A statement by MRA’s Communications Officer, Idowu Adewale, ahead of this year’s Safer Internet Day (SID) said the frequent abuse and misuse of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 by public officials and powerful individuals to intimidate and harass journalists, activists, and citizens exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of expression is undermining cyber-security.

Adewale noted that the Cybercrimes Act has unfortunately become a tool for censorship and suppression given the growing number of cases where charges of cyberstalking and other provisions of the law are weaponised to stifle dissent.

He quoted MRA’s Deputy Executive Director, Mr Ayode Longe, that such actions not only undermine democratic principles but violate Nigeria’s obligations under regional and international human rights instruments, which guarantee and protect the rights to freedom of expression and access to information.

Longe noted that the theme of this year’s SID, “Together for a Better Internet,” underscores the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in creating an online space that is safe, human rights-respecting, and accessible for everyone, especially young people and vulnerable populations.

“While Nigeria has made significant strides in the adoption of digital technologies, threats such as online scams, data breaches, misinformation and disinformation, and other harmful content persist. There is therefore an urgent need for effective legal and policy frameworks that protect users without undermining their rights to privacy, freedom of expression, access to information and other human rights online,” he said.

He therefore called on the federal government to review and amend the Cybercrimes Act to prevent its misuse, ensure that it is rights-respecting, that it aligns with international human rights standards; provide clear guidelines for the application of the act to prevent arbitrary or politically motivated prosecutions; and to hold accountable security and law enforcement officials or individuals who misuse the law to harass and intimidate citizens.