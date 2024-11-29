MRA condemns calls on security agencies to restrict use of FOI act

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) yesterday condemned in strong terms a recent statement by a group of individuals describing themselves as Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) urging the Police and other security agencies to “checkmate” the activities of non-state actors allegedly blackmailing and extorting government officials using the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

The SNM, in a statement jointly signed by Rev Solomon Semaka and Dr Richard Oduma, who described themselves as the Task Force on Illegal CSOs co-conveners, called on the Inspector-General of Police and the intelligence services to strengthen their efforts and beam their searchlight on the activities of criminal syndicates which specialised in blackmailing and extorting unsuspecting government officials using the FOI Act.

Reacting to the statement, MRA’s Communications Officer, Mr Idowu Adewale, described it as “a troubling attempt to undermine one of Nigeria’s most vital tools for ensuring transparency, accountability, and democratic governance by a group of faceless individuals who appear to be security operatives masquerading as civil society actors.”

According to him, the minimal digital footprint of the co-signatories to the SNM statement namely Rev Solomon Semaka and Dr Richard Oduma, portrays them as cheerleaders for the security and intelligence establishments and distinctly antagonistic to non-governmental entities even as they describe the SNM as a civil society organization and rights group.

He said the FOI Act exists to empower members of the public, including ordinary citizens, civil society organisations and journalists, to access information held by public institutions and officials, and thereby expose corruption, and improve governance.

Mr Adewale stressed that the FOI Act is a legitimate and recognised mechanism globally by which citizens and members of the public ensure transparency in governance and hold their governments accountable, adding that the right of access to information is an integral part of the fundamental right of freedom of expression, as recognised by Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which states that the fundamental right of freedom of expression encompasses the freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.

He said: “Data available from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), indicates that 138 UN Member States have adopted constitutional, statutory and/or policy guarantees for public access to information”.

Mr Adewale condemned the SNM’s attempt to restrict the use of the FOI Act through suppression and intimidation, arguing that its statement constitutes a threat to the fundamental right of Nigerians to access information held by public institutions and undermines the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Noting that transparency and accountability are recognised the world over as basic elements of good governance, he argued that, “By weaponising claims of blackmail and extortion in an effort to stifle legitimate inquiries and shield public officials from scrutiny, those behind the so-called Save Nigeria Movement have proven that they are the real enemies of Nigeria as they are seeking to enable abuse of power and silence the voices of those demanding transparent and accountable governance.”

Mr Idowu said it was the height of irony that the people using an unregistered organisation like the Save Nigeria Movement as a front were complaining about the alleged “proliferation of illegal CSOs”, claiming that the activities of such organizations are having a negative impact on the government, and suggesting that the activities of non-state actors be regulated and closely monitored.

He dismissed the accusations against non-state actors as a ruse to advance a ridiculous idea which has been previously discredited, saying the notion that by exercising their rights under the FOI Act to request information from government officials and institutions, civil society organisations are blackmailing, extorting or intimidating such officials and institutions is not only illogical but laughable.