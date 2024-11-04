MRA carpets FG over failure to execute order on protection of journalists

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has described the federal government’s continued disobedience of a judgment to take measures in preventing attacks on media practitioners and investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators of attacks against journalists as an affront to justice and rule of law.

A statement issued by MRA’s Head of Legal Department, Obioma Okonkwo, to mark this year’s International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, therefore called on the federal governments to take decisive action to ensure the safety of journalists in Nigeria, including by complying with the February 16, 2024 judgment.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court in Abuja, presided by Justice Inyang Ekwo in a suit filed by MRA against Attorney-General of the Federation, had granted eight declarations and three mandatory orders.

Okonkwo called on the government to prioritise the protection of journalists through concrete measures and action, including strengthening legal protections by adopting and implementing laws that protect journalists from violence and harassment and by ensuring the swift prosecution of those responsible for crimes against media professionals.

According to her, “Far too often, crimes committed against journalists remain unresolved, and the perpetrators go unpunished. This impunity not only emboldens those who seek to harm or silence journalists and the media, it also undermines public confidence in the rule of law and democratic governance.”

She also urged media organisations to take proactive measures to protect their staff and engender a supportive environment where journalists can perform their duties safely and without fear.

“As we commemorate this day, we honour the courage and resilience of journalists, who risk their lives and liberty to bring us stories that matter. We must renew our collective commitment to ending violence and other forms of attacks against journalists and ensuring that every journalist in Nigeria can work freely and safely. Together, let us build a society where truth-telling is celebrated, and those who seek to harm the messengers of truth are held accountable,” she said.