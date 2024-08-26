Mr President, adjust your economic policies

On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, President Bola Ahmad Tinubu presided over a significant Council of State meeting. In attendance were former presidents, vice presidents, a former Chief Justice of the Federation, and several key ministers. The highlight of the meeting was the president’s stance that Nigeria’s democracy must not be undermined. “Any change of government must be through the ballot box, not through violence, insurrection, or any other unconstitutional means,” he asserted.

However, while the president’s commitment to democracy is commendable, it is crucial that his economic policies reflect the urgency and needs of the people. The excuse of “fixing the economy” cannot be used to justify slow progress. Nigerians expect the leadership to hit the ground running from day one. The Council of State must convey the truth to the president: the nation is in a precarious state, and decisive, people-centred action is required.

Today, wealth in Nigeria is increasingly concentrated in the hands of a select few, while the majority is left to struggle without access to basic necessities like quality education, healthcare, housing, and employment. It’s not that Nigerians begrudge the success of the rich; rather, they simply want access to the essentials for a decent life.

Unfortunately, many ordinary citizens are being deliberately subjected to hardship by leaders driven by greed. Endemic corruption has become the norm, and the promise of equal opportunities seems like a distant dream, despite the blessings of natural resources across the six geopolitical zones. Poverty remains a pervasive issue. Nigeria is a land rich with potential. There is no excuse for hunger or deprivation. The government should prioritize modern farming systems, where a single machine can achieve in an hour what once took a thousand hands.

State governors must fully support federal initiatives, but these efforts must go beyond the token gestures like distributing rice, which too often ends up siphoned by officials or recycled into the market. Nigerians are not beggars; we have the talent and drive to achieve greatness, but we need an enabling environment.

The time for excuses is over. The government must adjust to the realities on the ground. The removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira have brought unbearable hardship to the common people.

These policies need to be revisited. We elected this government to make Nigeria work for everyone, not just the privileged few. A stitch in time saves nine: adjust the policies now before it’s too late.

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani, Galadima Mahmoud Street, Kasuwar Kaji Azare, Bauchi State