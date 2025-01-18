Mr Latin: Creative industry can solve Nigeria’s economic quagmire

The Global President of the Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan (Mr Latin), says the creative industry has the capacity to lift Nigeria out of its economic quagmire if the potentials are properly harnessed.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the unveiling of the official logo for this year’s TAMPAN National Conference tagged ‘Eko2025.’ The conference is slated for February 19-22 in Lagos.

The filmmaker identified economic challenges, high unemployment rates, inadequate infrastructure, corruption, security issues, and social inequality as some of the challenges hampering Nigeria’s growth and development.

SPONSOR AD

He, however, said the arts and creativity offer promising avenues for addressing these challenges, particularly if their full potential is harnessed.

The Global President explained that the creative industries, including film, music, fashion, visual arts, and digital media can contribute significantly to economic diversification.

“Nigeria’s creative industry has a lot of potentials that can be leveraged upon to address the various challenges facing the nation, such potentials include, the diversification of our economy as well as creation of employment opportunities and jobs.

“Motion picture and music recording accounted for roughly 154 billion Nigerian naira (NGN) (roughly 197.6 million U.S. dollars) of Nigeria’s GDP in 2023. Same year Netflix alone claimed to have supported 5,140 jobs and invested over $23 million in the Nigerian film industry. Between 2021 and 2023, the Nigerian box office generated a cumulative revenue of N19 billion. In 2021, revenue from the box office was N4.74 billion, it rose to N6.94 billion in 2022, and N7.24 billion in 2023,” Amusan said.

He said the creative sector currently “employs about 4.2 million people in Nigeria. It has however been projected that the creative sector could create an additional 2.7 million jobs within the next 4–5 years if its potentials are properly annexed.”

The TAMPAN President explained that the forthcoming Conference will offer the opportunity to espouse the possible contributions of the creative sector towards solving some of the fundamental challenges of our nation.

“This is not only to identify with relentless efforts of the President Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu-administration but towards the consciousness that we also owe the nation a duty,”

Amusan said about 8,000 members from chapters across the globe are expected to participate in the conference, which will be held at two venues, one at Lagos television complex, Alausa ikeja and the University of Lagos,Yaba, Lagos State.

He said Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be awarded the TAMPAN Pillar of Arts Award.

“TAMPAN Pillar of Arts Awards is the highest awards given to people who have distinguished themselves as great supporters of the Arts in Nigeria. Also a Royal Father, the Onipokia of Ipokia would be decorated as the Royal Patron of the Association and equally presented with an award.” he said.