Mr. Ibu: Why my wife and I were invited by police

Popular Nollywood Actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu has reacted to claim of alleged domestic violence and infidelity by his wife, Stella Maris.…

Popular Nollywood Actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu has reacted to claim of alleged domestic violence and infidelity by his wife, Stella Maris.

Instagram blogger, Gistlover, had shared a video clip of the actor fuming at his wife, while threatening to unleash his anger on her if she did not tell him the problem she has with his acclaimed daughter, Chioma Jasmine.

Another clip showed Stella crying while stating that Mr. Ibu came from his girlfriend’s house to beat her up.

In a recent live video hosted by media personality Daddy freeze, the actor alongside his second son, Daniel, cleared the air.

Mr. Ibu said Stella had a problem understanding the kind of person he is, he had also claimed that the issue was taken to the police station after it evolved

The actor’s son maintained that Jasmine is his father’s adopted daughter, adding that Stella, who happens to be his stepmother, had been brainwashed by her friends.

“I have a wife and I live with her in the same house, my house here in Lagos, there has been so much misunderstanding between us, just because she doesn’t understand who I am, and my kind of life.

“And then one or two things happened, it became a quarrel, so we went all out in the police station to settle it. And everyone knew that she had been preparing one or two things online.

“So when we were in the back house because we were not living together at the same time. Because of the kind of person that she is. She began to broadcast to me, so I said ok, it’s fine, I did not do anything to her.

“When we left the police station, they said please you should not go to the net, you should not do anything until tomorrow when the case is over, but she couldn’t wait until tomorrow, and started insulting me on the net,” Mr Ibu said.