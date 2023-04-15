Mr Eazi floats new group, Choplife

Young and talented music superstar, Mr Eazi, has announced the formation of a new pan-African music group, Choplife Soundsystem. The group will also consist of…

The group will also consist of UK-based, Kenyan-born Afrobeats selector and tastemaker DJ Edu, as its resident DJ, along with an informal crew of contributing DJs, artistes and producers from across the continent.

In a statement, Mr Eazi said: “I am going back to where I started from, hosting the biggest parties at uni. That’s how I started singing. I am looking forward to this new and fun ride, and I can’t wait for all the music to start dropping and the accompanying live experience.”

Choplife Soundsystem derives its name from the popular West African pidgin slang phrase chop life, meaning “enjoy life,” along with the traditional soundsystems that are the backbone of Jamaican music culture