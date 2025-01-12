MOZAMBIQUE: Opposition calls for 3-day protests

Mozambican opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, whose return from exile last week sparked confrontations between supporters and police in the capital Maputo, has called for three days of protests this week.

Mondlane insists he was robbed of victory in last October’s elections, which saw the Frelimo party officially awarded a crushing win to extend half a century of rule.

In a Facebook post late Saturday, Mondlane urged a “national strike” as the new parliament prepares to sit from Monday, with Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo due to be invested as president on Wednesday.

Chapo, a 48-year-old former governor with no state experience, will succeed outgoing President Filipe Nyusi.

“These three days are important to decide what future the people want,” Mondlane said in his post.

“We must declare a national strike… paralyse activities during these three days,” he said.