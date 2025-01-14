MOZAMBIQUE: New parliament opens amid protest, boycott

Mozambique swore in its new parliament on Monday with the streets of the capital deserted after the opposition leader called for a strike to protest the result of highly disputed elections.

Two smaller opposition parties boycotted the opening ceremony, saying they did not accept the outcome of the October election, while the incoming president, Daniel Chapo, called for calm and unity after months of deadly unrest.

SPONSOR AD

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who is popular with Mozambique’s marginalised youth, claims the results were rigged in favour of Chapo’s Frelimo party that has been in power for 50 years.

He urged his supporters at the weekend to “demonstrate our refusal” of the official election result with a national strike from Monday to Wednesday, when Chapo is due to be sworn in as president.

Military police surrounded the parliament building and police blocked main roads to the area during the inauguration ceremony.