MOZAMBIQUE Cyclone death toll rises to 45

The death toll from Cyclone Chido in Mozambique has risen by 11 to 45, the National Institute of Risk and Disaster Management announced Wednesday.

Initial figures released on Tuesday said the cyclone had claimed 34 lives after making landfall in Mozambique on Sunday in the northern Cabo Delgado province.

In its updated toll, the centre said 38 people were killed in Cabo Delgado, four in Nampula province and three in Niassa, further inland. One person was missing, it said.

Nearly 500 people were reported injured by the cyclone, which brought winds of around 260 kilometres (160 miles) an hour and heavy rainfall of around 250 millimetres (10 inches) in 24 hours, the centre said.

Nearly 24,000 homes were destroyed and another 12,300 partially destroyed, it said. More than 181,000 people were affected by the storm.