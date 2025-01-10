✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
International

MOZAMBIQUE: Clashes as crowds welcome opposition leader home from exile

Mozambique’s main opposition leader returned from weeks of exile Thursday, insisting he won October’s presidential elections and welcomed by thousands of jubilant supporters but at least one person was killed as police tried to disperse the crowds.

Several people were also wounded as police barred supporters from going to the international airport to meet Venancio Mondlane, who knelt on the ground holding a bible as he exited the terminal.

Mondlane, who had been away for more than two months, returned as Daniel Chapo of the ruling Frelimo party prepares to be sworn in as president on January 15.

Popular among young people who feel marginalised in the impoverished country, Mondlane claims the October 9 vote was rigged in favour of Frelimo, which has held power for 50 years.

 

