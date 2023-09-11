Moyo, Tiwa and Revenge

By Zayd Ibn Isah

In what seems to be another troubling reflection of the Nigerian entertainment industry, a video emerged showing actress Moyo Lawal engaged in a sexual encounter with an individual believed to be her boyfriend, although his identity remains undisclosed as of the time of writing this article. The video quickly circulated on social media, provoking a range of both solemn and amusing responses from her admirers and detractors alike.

Nigerians hold varying opinions on whether the actress intentionally leaked the video to boost her standing in the entertainment industry and secure endorsement deals, or if it resulted from a dispute with her alleged lover, potentially as an attempt to disgrace her. However, I differ from those who speculate that the alleged lover purposely released the video to the public. Unless he is a professional adult film actor, it appears highly unlikely that he would willingly share his private moments on social media, even if they occurred within the context of his marital relationship. Although he will be my number one suspect if his face was concealed in the video.

Ideally, matters of intimacy should remain confidential between consenting adults, regardless of the legal status of their relationships. Unfortunately, the current reality often deviates from this principle, which makes me fear for the future of the younger generation and those coming after them.

As expected, the actress has issued an official statement via her Instagram page, asserting that she did not consent to the release of the video to the public. She mentioned that the man in question was supposed to be her husband before they went their separate ways due to irreconcilable differences. Whether it was Moyo who served the proverbial breakfast or the proverbial breakfast came from the estranged partner-to-be may probably be a matter for another discussion. Nevertheless, I would like to quote her statement verbatim for reference, so it won’t look like I have put words in her mouth. “A private video of mine from a while ago has been inappropriately shared without my consent, violating my privacy and trust. I want to emphasize that this video was done with my ex whom I was to marry at that time, was never intended for public consumption and its unauthorised distribution is a breach of my boundaries. However this criminal breach of privacy will be treated with legal action”, the statement reads.

While she committed a “faux pas” by allowing herself to be recorded during sexual intercourse, I am glad that she is taking legal action to hold the perpetrators to account, as two wrongs do not make a right.

Moyo Lawal has unfortunately become part of the infamous group of top celebrities whose intimate videos have been shared on social media. Not long ago, female singer, Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, popularly known as Tiwa Savage found herself in a similar situation when her private video circulated widely on social platforms. Surprisingly, Tiwa appeared unfazed by the situation, and she even made reference to the incident during one of her stage performances in Lagos, seemingly handling the situation with confidence.

Unlike Moyo Lawal, Tiwa Savage had an awareness of the impending release of her intimate video with an unidentified individual. Shortly before the video was released, she revealed during an interview with American OAP Angie Martinez of Power 105.1 that someone was attempting to blackmail her by demanding a substantial sum of money in exchange for her sex tape. However, she firmly asserted that she would not give in to the blackmailer’s demands, demonstrating her determination to take things in her stride.

Many Nigerians expected Tiwa Savage to leverage on her influence and bring the perpetrators to justice rather than allow the issue to be swept under the carpet. Her refusal to take legal action while making light of the situation did fuel speculations that she might have orchestrated the video’s release to promote her forthcoming album or gain endorsement deals.

The increasing prevalence of Revenge Porn is a concerning trend among young men and women. It is high time that the relevant authorities intervene and put a stop to this harmful practice by holding perpetrators accountable. Many individuals, blinded by love or foolishness, have fallen victim to sexual exploitation by their ex or current partners, who trick or force them into sharing nude photos. Some even engage with strangers they meet on social media platforms in exchange for money. This issue requires immediate attention and legal action to protect vulnerable individuals from fallen prey to predators masquerading as lovers.

I once handled a case involving a young female undergraduate whose boyfriend was using her nude pictures to blackmail her when she expressed her desire to end the relationship. Through my intervention, I was able to free her from the grasp of this young man who clearly sought to exploit her. Sadly, there are countless other young women like her who endure similar silent suffering at the hands of their exploiters due to their naivety. And they will remain enslaved to their oppressors until they muster the courage to liberate themselves like this young woman that ran to me for help.

Interestingly, the Criminal Code Act 2004 and the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc] Act 2015 criminalizes Revenge Porn. Section 170 of the Act provides for 1 year imprisonment while section 24 of the Cybercrimes Act of 2015 provides “a seven million naira fine or imprisonment for a term of not more than three years or to both such fine and imprisonment”.

Apart from this two laws that criminalizes revenge porn in Nigeria, it is pertinent to note that, section 37 of the 1999 Constitution provides that: “The privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conservations and telegraphic communications is hereby guaranteed and protected”. So, leaking someone’s private moment is a violation of his or her basic right. I don’t know if this right encompasses an individual’s freedom to enter and exit any relationship, regardless of its legal status. But every human possesses the explicit right to decide not to continue in a relationship, especially when that relationship has turned toxic. Individuals should have the freedom to make this choice without the fear of threats or blackmail.

As Moyo Lawal is prepared to take legal action against those who released her sex tape, it is my sincere hope that justice is not only pursued but also visibly upheld to serve as a deterrent to others. Additionally, I believe it’s crucial to encourage more individuals who find themselves in similar situations to step forward and report their blackmailers to law enforcement agencies, because a stitch in time saves nine. Before I round up, let me state it clearly that, there is no difference between Mr. A who did not only watch the video, but gave it wider publicity by sharing it on his timeline and Mr. B who released the video out on social media. Na the same boat carry them. So ti gbo?

Zayd Ibn Isah can be reached via: [email protected]

