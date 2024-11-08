Mouka restates commitment to standards

Mouka Foam has bagged three awards, reaffirming its leadership in the nation’s competitive bedding industry.

The awards followed Mouka’s innovation and product quality, emphasizing the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled comfort and setting industry standards.

From pioneering modern production techniques to embracing eco-friendly materials, Mouka said it has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of its customers while maintaining the highest standards.

This unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction has set Mouka apart and solidified its place as a market leader in the bedding category.

Earlier, Mouka earned the title of Outstanding Legacy Brand during the Marketing Edge Awards, held on September 29 in Lagos.

According to the organisers, Mouka has distinguished itself through superior quality and consumer trust over several decades.

Speaking on the award, Mouka’s CCO, Dimeji Osungunwa said Mouka remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of Nigerians. “The brand has continuously evolved and innovated to bring exceptional quality, comfort, and well-being to our consumers. We are immensely proud of these awards, which reflect our dedication to excellence and our determination to stay at the forefront of advocating healthy sleep for our nation, Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, MD Mouka Foam, Femi Fapohunda maintained that Mouka is a brand built on trust, adding, “these awards honour our legacy of quality and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of comfort.”