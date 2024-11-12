Motorists urge Delta govt to relocate oil tankers in Ohoror

Motorists and commuters making use of the East-West Road in Ohoror town, Ughelli North, Delta State, have raised an alarm over their safety because of the activities of tankers parked along the road.

The motorists alleged that the tankers are blocking their visibility and creating potential hazards along the route.

Chief Clement Tikpa, a community leader from Bomadi, described the situation as a “Ticking time bomb” and cautioned drivers to approach the Ohoror junction carefully due to the obstructed view caused by the tankers.

He said, “Drivers are forced onto the highway just to check for oncoming vehicles,” he explained. “This area is a flashpoint for accidents unless the state government steps in urgently.”

In addition to the risk of road accidents, Tikpa warned of environmental dangers, including potential oil spills, explosions, and fire outbreaks, recalling a fire incident last year that damaged properties worth millions and also highlighted the risk of young women being drawn into exploitative relationships with tanker drivers in the area.

Jude Ochoro, a transporter who regularly travels between Warri and Port Harcourt, also called for immediate action from authorities. “The Ohoror community leadership and Ughelli North Council seem indifferent, possibly because of the financial gains from these tankers,” Ochoro alleged. “We need Governor Oborevwori to address this by relocating the tankers to a safer area.”