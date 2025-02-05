motorists to pay n500, n1,600 on abuja keffi akwanga makurdi highway

The federal government has disclosed that motorists plying the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi Highway will now pay tolls ranging from N500 for saloon cars to N1,600 for multi-axle vehicles.

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, said during the official inauguration of the new tolling regime at Garaku Toll Station, Nasarawa State, that funds generated from the venture would be used for the maintenance of federal roads nationwide.

Recall that the China Eximbank provided a $460.8 million loan used to fund the 227.2km road project.

Represented on occasion by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Umahi explained that the federal government rehabilitated and upgraded the road through a Preferential Credit Loan from the China Exim Bank.

Umahi said, “It is with great pride and optimism that I stand before you today, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, as we officially launch the commencement of toll operations on our federal roads, beginning with the 227.2km Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Road Corridor.

“As you are aware, the Road Corridor is a vital infrastructure route in Nigeria, serving as an essential highway for both the economic and social activities of the central and northern regions of the country.

“The Road Corridor is crucial for the economic, social, and strategic development of Nigeria. It serves as a key artery for trade, mobility, and national security while contributing to the growth of infrastructure, urbanisation, and national cohesion.

“It is to be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), rehabilitated and upgraded the road through a Preferential Credit Loan from China Exim Bank”.

He noted that tolling operation is a pivotal step towards the realisation of a more efficient, sustainable and well-maintained road transport system in the country.

” Today, we embark on a journey to ensure that our infrastructure is preserved for the benefit of present and future generations.

“The collection of tolls will generate much-needed revenue for the maintenance and expansion of our roads,” he said.

He further stated that, “It is important to state that the Toll Order/Fee Schedule for the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Federal Highway has been gazetted as follows: Saloon Cars would be tolled for N500; SUVs/Jeeps N800; minibuses N1000; and mult-axle vehicles, N1,600.

“However, frequent road users like commercial light vehicles as defined under the Federal Highway Act would enjoy a 50 per cent discount”.

Also speaking during the event, the Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the completion of the road and sought cooperation from Nigerians to make the project a success.

However, police, military vehicles and a class of essential service vehicles are exempted from paying tolling fees on the road.

Work on the road commenced in 2018 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and was completed shortly before he left office in 2023.