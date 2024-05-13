Mother’s Day: Burna Boy gifts mum Mercedes-Benz Maybach

Superstar singer and Grammy Award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu better known as Burna boy, has gifted his mother, Bose Ogulu, a luxurious Mercedes Benz Maybach,…

Superstar singer and Grammy Award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu better known as Burna boy, has gifted his mother, Bose Ogulu, a luxurious Mercedes Benz Maybach, to celebrate Mother’s Day.

A video circulating online captures the moment the singer and his mum were posing for the camera with her new whip.

Daily Trust reports that his isn’t the singer’s first time going all out for her.

During her last birthday in November, Burna brought his mother on stage during his performance in Austin, Texas, and they enjoyed a cute mother-and-son moment before he serenaded with love.

The audience joined the singer as they sang a birthday song while kissing her.

While speaking on it, Bose Ogulu expressed how blessed she was over the sweet gesture.

Describing it as an unforgettable moment, she gushed over how her son surprised her on stage with the sweetest birthday serenade.

In 2022, Burna Boy’s mother had opened up on managing him, which was a form of sacrifice and not ambition.

The businesswoman managed Burna’s career at the initial growth stage in 2014 and dropped because she had kids to raise, which came with a lot of responsibility.

She, however, fully resumed her managerial position in 2017 and has collected several awards for the African Giant, which earned her the nickname “Mama Burna.”