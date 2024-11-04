Mother, son killed in Plateau

A woman, Mrs. Mary Jonathan and her son, Dickson Anthony, have been reportedly killed at a house located in Hwollaza village of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident has generated fear in the minds of the residents of the area, considering the nature of the attack.

John Dauda, a resident of the community, who confirmed the incident to City & Crime, said the incident happened at about 12:30 am when residents of the community were asleep.

He said some armed men visited the victims in their house and shot them dead.

He said, “On the October 27, at about 01:07am, a distress call was received from a concern Nigerian at Hwollaza village along Zaria Road, that a house was attacked by some armed men at about 12:30am.

He said police officers were immediately deployed to the scene but on getting to the scene, one Mrs Mary and her son were found in a pool of their blood.

He added, ‘’They sustained various degrees of injuries and were immediately rushed to Plateau hospital, Jos for medical attention.

“After some time, Mrs Mary Jonathan, was confirmed dead at JUTH while receiving treatment, Mr Dickson Timothy too was also confirmed dead while receiving medical attention. The Commissioner of Police who visited the scene of the incident has directed the Area Commanders and the DPO to ensure that they arrest the perpetrators.’’